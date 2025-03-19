Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,920,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.51 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

