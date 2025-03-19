Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.39 and a one year high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.07.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

