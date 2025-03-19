Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

