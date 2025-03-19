Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $386.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.93 and its 200-day moving average is $450.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

