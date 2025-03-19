Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 188.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.31. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

