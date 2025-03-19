AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AZO opened at $3,611.51 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,704.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,415.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3,250.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,651.91.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

