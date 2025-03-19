AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,611.51 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,704.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,415.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,651.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $6,720,811. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

