AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,318,000 after buying an additional 5,614,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $65,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

