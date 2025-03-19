Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aterian Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 1,344,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

