Atb Cap Markets Predicts Cresco Labs Q1 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.10 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

