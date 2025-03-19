Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:HWX

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.69. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.70 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total value of C$37,638.00. 5.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

