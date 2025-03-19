ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. ASX has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.697 dividend. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. ASX’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.