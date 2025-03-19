Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Grace G. Lee Sells 7,500 Shares

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $71,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,364.65. This represents a 18.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Asure Software Stock Performance
ASUR stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,952. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
