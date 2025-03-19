AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.8 %

AstroNova stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. AstroNova has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.25.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.