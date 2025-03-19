ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as low as $15.22. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 92,830 shares traded.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

