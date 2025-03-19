Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Update

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Armlogi Stock Performance

Armlogi stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 137,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,899. Armlogi has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armlogi

Armlogi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTOC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

