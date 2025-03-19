Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $83.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

