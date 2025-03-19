Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $83.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

