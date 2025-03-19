Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 2,682,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,204,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53. The company has a market cap of £28.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.54.

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

