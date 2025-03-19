Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.62.
