Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arcosa worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACA opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

