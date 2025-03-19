Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 1,164,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.49.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
