Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 1,164,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 26.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

