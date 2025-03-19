Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

AROC opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $36,241,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,108,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archrock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after acquiring an additional 707,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $17,247,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

