Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

