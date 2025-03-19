Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $24.97. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

