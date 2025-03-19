Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 13,300 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises about 4.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $283.19 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

