Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 259.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 13.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ASML by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ASML by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML opened at $731.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $731.72 and a 200-day moving average of $736.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

