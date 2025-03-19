Analysts Set Expectations for RNAC FY2025 Earnings

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNAC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $41,368.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,802.14. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $66,227.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,588.08. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $247,337. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

