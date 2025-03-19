Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals FY2027 Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS opened at C$25.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.31. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.10 and a 12-month high of C$29.03.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.