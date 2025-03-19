Analysts Set Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Target Price at C$69.67

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.28. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$39.41 and a 1 year high of C$60.18. The stock has a market cap of C$513.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

In other Calian Group news, Director Lori O’neill bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$26,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Valerie Sorbie acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.27 per share, with a total value of C$82,059.00. Insiders acquired 3,147 shares of company stock worth $148,588 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.