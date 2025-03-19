American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 173524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in American International Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

