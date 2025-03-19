Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $242.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,259.52. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

