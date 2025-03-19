Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,060 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,070 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 770,586 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.39. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

