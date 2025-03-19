Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 18.4% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) dropped 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,372,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company has a market cap of C$484.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

