Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 21,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.