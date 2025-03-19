Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski Sells 5,488 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 5,488 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $10,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,643.86. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 270,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 367,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

