Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 269.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

