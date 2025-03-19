Algebris UK Ltd Buys Shares of 209,681 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

