Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akso Health Group stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Akso Health Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHG opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Akso Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

