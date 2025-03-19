Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.02. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 57,287 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

About Akari Therapeutics

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

