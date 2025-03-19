Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,719,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $27,171,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,171,972. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,055,209 shares of company stock worth $289,943,548. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.