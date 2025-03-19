AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.39. 2,595,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,015,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $87,269,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,645,000 after buying an additional 2,311,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

