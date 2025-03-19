Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.