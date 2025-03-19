AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in AerCap were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AER shares. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.