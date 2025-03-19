Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 135,623 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,623 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Xerox worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Xerox by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -4.66%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

