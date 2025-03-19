Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,271 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

