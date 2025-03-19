Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Advent Technologies worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

ADN stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 442.47% and a negative net margin of 1,101.58%.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

