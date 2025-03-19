Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 93.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

