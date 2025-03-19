Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

