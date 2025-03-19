Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Adalan Ventures Stock Performance
Adalan Ventures has a 1-year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.50.
Adalan Ventures Company Profile
